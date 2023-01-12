Central West police are continuing to investigate a series of break-ins across the region, but made a breakthrough in their case overnight.
Police arrested and charged a man with a number of break and enter and steal offences from last week.
Between 3am and 4am on Wednesday, January 4 police received reports of several break and enters in and around Condobolin.
Officers attached to Central West Police District conducted an investigation which led to the arrest of an 18-year-old man at a residence on Oxley Street, Condobolin on Thursday morning.
Police will allege a number of stolen items were located in the man's possession when they found him on January 12.
He was taken to Parkes police station and charged with three counts of aggravated break and enter, two counts of resisting arrest as well as stealing a motor vehicle and being a passenger in a stolen motor vehicle.
He was refused bail to appear before local court on Friday, January 13.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.