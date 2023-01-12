Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Crime

Teen arrested after NSW Police investigate multiple break-ins across Central West

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:29am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Central West police are continuing to investigate a series of break-ins across the region, but made a breakthrough in their case overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.