All items are on sale at House in the Orange City Centre so the business can clear its stock in readiness for a full renovation next month.
House Orange assistant manager Kylie Board said the renovation has been planned for a while but there was a delay on the initial development application.
"This was meant to go through before Christmas," she said.
"We didn't want to be shut for Christmas."
The development application has been passed so Miss Board said they are holding a sale to clear the stock.
"Everything is on sale," she said.
Miss Board said the refit will encompass the entire shop including the floors and the roof. She said they will also take down the walls to the back room and the wall to the adjoining smoke shop, which closed before Christmas.
She said the enlarged shop will move into part of the smoke shop and part of with will become a new back room.
Miss Board said the new layout will be a rectangular shape and provide more space.
The Chachi+co pop up shop in Summer Street has closed its doors.
However, according to a statement on the business Facebook page it hasn't gone for good.
According to the statement made in early December, the collective decided to close the physical shop in 2023 and move some of its existing services online
"Whilst there were lots of factors that went into this decision it wasn't an easy one to make, however its one made with the best interest of our family," the statement said.
The business will continue to hold pop up shops, markets, as well as Pokemon and other things.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column.
