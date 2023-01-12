Darren Hyde laughs when he says he's spent so much time with Westlink he considers him one of his sons.
The pair have experienced plenty together over the years since the Dubbo trainer first got him as just a 15-month-old.
Since then the pair have gone on to race in a Country Championships Final ay Royal Randwick as well compete at the likes of Doomben and Eagle Farm in Queensland.
At eight years old, Westlink is now closer to the end of his career than the start but that doesn't mean Hyde is ruling out any more memorable moments.
On Sunday, the pair will combine with jockey Ashley Morgan to defend the Cowra Japan Cup sprint feature they won last year.
The race - to be run at Orange this year due to flood damage at the Cowra track - will offer Westlink a welcome drop in the weights.
Having battled after regularly being handed more than 60kg in recent times, the eight-year-old gelding will carry just 57.5kg on Sunday.
"He's been struggling," Hyde admitted ahead of Sunday's 1280m event.
"His last start at Orange, he was working into it but he copped a check after they came into the straight and he was out of the show.
"He's just been struggling with the big weights. It's too hard for him to carry.
"I galloped him on Tuesday morning on the course proper and his work was really good so going on that, I think if he can get a bit of a luck in the run he'll take some stopping."
Sunday will mark the 50th start of Westlink's career.
The wins have become a little more few and far between in recent times as Westlink's higher benchmark rating has made him harder to place, but it's still been a journey Hyde knows not all trainers get to have.
It's not quite over just yet either, as a return to form and win or strong showing in the Japan Cup cold result in Westlink heading to contest races in Sydney in the future.
"He's been a good horse for us," Hyde said.
"I've had him since he was 15 months old so he's like one of your sons. You've got to look after them.
"He's at the later end of his career but he's been a good horse and he's won more than a quarter-of-a-million dollars and not a lot of bush horses can do that."
While Westlink is entering the later stages of his career, Hyde does have another hoping to follow in his hoofsteps.
Driving Force is a rising five-year-old who caught the eye at Dubbo Turf Club last Monday when flashing home from deep in the field to finish second in a benchmark 58 event over 1000m.
The gelding currently has two wins from 14 starts and the plan is to contest this year's Country Championships by following a very familiar build-up.
"His run was really good, the way he attacked the line," Hyde said.
"He'll contest the (Country) Championships, all things going well, and I've got him on the same path I had Westlink on the year he won it.
"That year we had the racing gods on our side and hopefully we can cop them again this year."
Driving Force is set to next race at Dubbo again on January 30 before having one more start before the Western Racing Association Country Championships Qualifier at Coonamble on March 12.
I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.
