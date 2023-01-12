Two separate grassfires near Orange have been listed as 'out of control' by emergency services.
A preliminary alert suggests the first blaze began between Kangaroobie and the Mitchell Highway around 8.30pm.
The RFS says a second is underway on Curtin Road, about halfway between Borenore and Windera. It was reported about 8.45pm.
It's unclear how many firefighters are on either scene, or if private property is likely to be impacted.
NSW RFS have been contacted by the Central Western Daily for further information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new details becomes available.
