Two separate, out of control grassfires that ignited late on Thursday evening near Orange have been extinguished, but it remained a long night for the RFS crews around the Cabonne shire.
The Rural Fire Service says both blazes, one on Curtin Road while the other was just off the Mitchell Highway near Kangaroobie, were brought under control overnight.
The Kangaroobie blaze could be seen from as far away as Molong just on dusk.
However, another grassfire is being reported along the Mitchell Highway, near Amaroo, which was first acted on around 2am on Friday, January 13.
It is being classed as under control by the RFS, but has burned around 97 hectares since igniting.
That takes the region's overnight tally to three grassfires.
Preliminary alerts suggest the first blaze began between Kangaroobie and the Mitchell Highway around 8.30pm.
The RFS says a second is underway on Curtin Road, about halfway between Borenore and Windera. It was reported about 8.45pm.
It's unclear how many firefighters are on either scene, or if private property is likely to be impacted.
NSW RFS have been contacted by the Central Western Daily for further information.
