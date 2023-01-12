Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Updated

RFS brings three fires burning near Orange, NSW under control

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 13 2023 - 9:53am, first published January 12 2023 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two separate, out of control grassfires that ignited late on Thursday evening near Orange have been extinguished, but it remained a long night for the RFS crews around the Cabonne shire.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.