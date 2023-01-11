Ever wondered what all those orange shirts at Lake Canobolas are up to?
Head out next Saturday to find out.
Come and Try Dragonboating with Colour City Dragons at Lake Canobolas at 9.30am, on January 21.
It's your chance to experience what it is like to get outdoors and into a dragonboat, paddling to the beat of a drum.
Colour City Dragons President John Moss said the sport is a lot of fun and club members have represented the club at Regional, State and National Levels.
"Dragonboating is a fast and furious paddle-driven water sport that is all about fun, fitness, teamwork and family," he said.
"We regularly attend regattas with events coming up in Canberra, Sydney, Parkes and Forbes. It is a competitive sport and we've had club members represent the Western Region, NSW and Australia."
Equipment like paddles and life vests are provided by the group.
"And please wear covered footwear and clothes that you don't mind getting wet," John added.
"Come and enjoy a paddle on the lake. We will be hosting these sessions regularly at the end of each month. See you on Saturday morning.
"Just look for the orange club shirts."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.