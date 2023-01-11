Central Western Daily
Colour City Dragons conducting Come and Try Dragonboating day on January 21

Updated January 12 2023 - 1:53pm, first published January 11 2023 - 1:47pm
Try Dragonboating with Colour City Dragons (Photo of Club members at Lake Canobolas or Colour City Dragons paddling).

Ever wondered what all those orange shirts at Lake Canobolas are up to?

