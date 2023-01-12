Central Western Daily
Updated

A 12,000 litre petrol truck has been moved after an accident on Amaroo Road near Borenore

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 11:12am
The truck is in the process of being moved. Picture by Dominic Unwin

A petrol truck has been safely moved after it earlier crashed into an embankment on Amaroo Road near Borenore.

