A petrol truck has been safely moved after it earlier crashed into an embankment on Amaroo Road near Borenore.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.40am following reports a 12,000 litre fuel tanker had crashed into an embankment about two kilometres north of The Escort Way.
NSW Ambulance also arrived but no one was injured in the accident. Cabonne Council, NSW RFS and NSW Police also attended.
NSW RFS confirmed to the Daily that a tow truck was on the scene and personel were deciding on how best to move it given a fuel leakage from the truck.
As of 3.45pm the truck had been safely moved from the location with the road open.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
