A petrol truck has crashed into an embankment on Amaroo Road near Borenore with fuel leaking.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 8.40am following reports a 12,000 litre fuel tanker had crashed.
NSW Ambulance also arrived but no one was injured in the accident. Cabonne Council, NSW RFS and NSW Police are also attending.
NSW RFS confirmed to the Daily that a tow truck is on scene and personal are in the process of deciding on how best to move it given the fuel leakage.
Traffic controls are in place. Drivers are advised to exercise caution.
This story will be updated as developments occur.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
