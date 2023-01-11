It's good to be in a new year. The last one was certainly challenging for many people.
Borrowers were hit with the most rapid interest rate increases in more than 25 years. Mortgage payments shot up dramatically. Investors fared no better. Most investments lost money.
The typical diversified portfolio with about two-thirds in growth assets like shares and property and one-third in defensive cash and fixed interest lost about 8.0 per cent according to investment research firm Lonsec.
It would have been worse but for a pickup in the December Quarter.
The typical default superannuation fund invests in that way so most workers super accounts will have lost around 8.0 per cent, though that may have been offset by contributions.
Australian shares showed negative returns but weren't the biggest contributors to the portfolio losses. The All Ordinaries Total Return Index (includes dividends) lost 3.0 per cent. Larger company shares held up best with small companies sold heavily.
The largest one hundred companies showed a small profit while the Small Ordinaries Index lost 18.4 per cent. Energy and mining companies made big gains. So did utilities businesses but IT companies fell heavily.
International shares lost 12.3 per cent according to the MSCI World ex-Australia Total Return Index. Surprisingly British shares produced a 0.9 per cent profit while US shares lost 19.4 per cent and Chinese shares in Shanghai fell 21.6 per cent.
Stock market listed property funds and companies lost just over 20 per cent on average due to fears of interest rate increases depressing property values. Direct commercial property was the only sector to do well, up 10.7 per cent according to Lonsec.
The biggest disappointment came from fixed interest securities including government bonds. Bonds lost around 10 per cent, varying little between corporate and government debt. International bonds lost around 12 per cent.
How can government bonds lose money? If you lend money to the government for say 10 years, and hold the bond until maturity you don't lose. However if you want to sell it during its term the price you receive for the bond will vary.
That will depend on the change in interest rates since you bought the bond. If new bonds pay less interest your bond will be worth more. If new bonds pay more interest you will sell at a discount. This is what has happened this year as interest rates have shot up unexpectedly. It last happened in 1994.
So 2022 turned out to be a very difficult year for investors. Fortunately the outlook for 2023 is much better with sound returns likely. More on that next week.
