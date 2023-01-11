Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Our People

Steve Hamson returning to Orange City to coach its women's side

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 12 2023 - 11:02am, first published January 11 2023 - 2:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Hamson will be back in Orange City colours this season. Picture from file

As it goes with Orange City, Josh 'Blocker' Tremain is the heart and soul of the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.