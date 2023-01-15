An Orange business owner and chef is paying it forward after receiving community support to get her business up and running.
Shylaine Lane is preparing to celebrate the first anniversary of Shymigriel Asian and Australian Cuisine next month and said food and cooking has been her passion since she was a young girl.
The Asian/Australian fusion restaurant is located at 53 Lords Place, at the southern end of the street, in a building shared with Homefront Crossfit.
Ms Lane attributed Shymigriel's initial success to the support of her landlords as well as members of the Colour City Church who helped her prepare the space, provided some equipment including the coffee machine, and gave her a renewed sense of community that followed a period of emotional hardship.
She is also grateful to her customers who recommend her business to others and promote her dishes such as whole roast pig on special occasions, as well as a wide range of other multicultural dishes including crispy pork belly, stir-fry noodles, and Korean fried chicken.
"This business is not only for myself, I'm doing this one so I can help other people as well," she said.
Ms Lane grew up in poverty in the Philippines and has worked hard to change her situation as well as for her family and single mothers in the Philippines.
In addition to running and operating Shymigriel, which is her priority, she owns and runs Australian Zoom Bees, a licensed bee keeping operation/
Ms Lane also works at McDonalds in Orange and occasionally at Leaf Cafe if they need an extra person in the kitchen and she uses the funds from these other jobs to help others and sends about 80 per cent of her income from McDonalds back to the Philippines to support her family and an organisation that helps single mothers.
"I am giving money to my siblings, my mum, I have sisters living in my house back in the Philippines and I'm supporting all their needs," Ms Lane said.
This business is not only for myself, I'm doing this one so I can help other people as well.- Shylaine Lane
She said one of the sisters is still studying but has two daughters so she's supporting her while she does her studies and helps support her family.
"I have support from other people as well around me as well so I need to share that kind of support as well. When you are being so grateful with the help that you are receiving you are able to help other people as well," she said.
"I am a member of a group in the Philippines called Mother's Club, we are empowering women.
"My advocacy is to help single parents.
"I am a single parent, I used to be a single parent."
She said there is a lot of stigma for unmarried mothers in addition to the financial burden of caring for children without any help from the father.
"In our culture you need to marry first before having a child and then unfortunately I had children before marriage," she said.
"I'm still happy to have my children, no regrets at all but it's like the hardship because I have to raise my own children on my own and their dad doesn't care, since I've been pregnant, they've not given any money, so I raised them."
Ms Lane said her older child had medical conditions since birth that resulted in regular expensive trips to the hospital.
"In the Philippines every time he goes to the hospital, I have to spend like $2000 for admission, our medical over there is really expensive. When I was giving birth to him, I spent about $3000, that's a normal delivery and I didn't expect he [would be] sick.
"He's doing good now, that time I was really in hardship, financially and then I was not able to give him good medication because I could not afford, but since I came to Australia everything that he needs I can send over."
Her two sons now aged 12 and 10 live with her mother in the Philippines and are both healthier and she hopes to one day bring them to Australia.
Ms Lane said she has wanted to become a chef since she was a child, and she has worked towards that goal ever since.
"Way back then, when I was about six years old, I left home because I came from a very poor family and my father, he [was the only] one who was working for us," she said.
"We are five siblings and my father he was only doing the cleaning, a janitor job.
"Back in our country that kind of job is not the same as here where you can afford to feed [your family], you can only buy two kilos of rice with that salary at that time."
"My parents said that they could not send me to school because we could not afford [it] and we did not have like 100 per cent free school back home, you need to spend money for your children and everything and even medication, we don't have Medicare."
Ms Lane was raised by her grandparents who sent her to school, and she said they pushed her to work hard.
"Our culture is like very disciplinary, it's like especially when we're grown in a poor family, our parents and our grandparents really teach us to be tough and to do hard work if you want to get out from poverty," she said.
"That's always the key, that's what they always told me."
Ms Lane said despite being raised by her grandparents she was always close to her father who was opposed to her moving to Australia. Unfortunately, he died from a heart attack not long after she arrived in Australia about 10 years ago and she said that has gone a long way towards motivating her to make sure she makes the most of the opportunities available to her here.
"I feel if I give up I feel like that half of my father goes for nothing," she said.
"I want everything to be worth it."
Even following a marriage break up and period of depression about six years ago she has remained committed to life in Australia and following the move to Orange and opening Shymigriel she has also more recently applied for citizenship.
"Since I was six years old, I wanted to be a chef, I already know what I want in life."
She followed through with that dream and after working hard in the industry to build enough capital she eventually established two restaurants in the Philippines although she lost one because of COVID.
"I was doing five jobs all together," she said about her struggle to stay afloat and have enough money for herself and to send back.
"I worked in McDonalds in Dubbo, I work in BP, and I work in Oporto as well as over there as well.
She said she also worked at a cafe in Orange and a honey factory at the time as well.
"It's just only a matter of how I arrange my shifts but technically I worked 130 hours a week.
"Sometimes I didn't go home, I just sleep in the car, sometimes I get home like maybe once in a fortnight, or maybe like once a month I go to my home because like I don't have time to go home. Just 30 minutes sleep is very precious to me because of too many works to do."
Ms Lane said back then she normally started at midnight at BP.
"I finish there about 5.30am or 6am, after that I jump straight away over to McDonalds, and I finish McDonalds at 4pm so basically when its busy I cannot get out straight away so normally I finish at 4.30pm or so.
"Then after that one I have to start 5pm in Oporto and then I finish Oporto at 9-10pm so basically I only have two to three hours to sleep in the day.
"They called me insane."
It's just only a matter of how I arrange my shifts but technically I worked 130 hours a week.- Shylaine Lane
Ms Lane no longer follows that impossible schedule, although she still works longer hours than most people, but she says it's been worth it and during an attempt to take a break from working she didn't know what to do with herself.
"Because of that I was able to bring my brother [Shervin Rama] here for university," she said.
"I help him for the studies because that's the easiest way to come in Australia."
Mr Rama is studying an Advanced Diploma in Business, which he will go on to use to help her other restaurant in the Philippines.
"He will know how the business goes and different ways of business," she said.
Before opening Shymigriel, Ms Lane ran a home business in Dubbo in 2016 selling Filipino delicacies, she's also done catering, which she sometimes continues to do.
About three years ago she began keeping bees and has recently obtained a commercial licence to run a honey business in addition to the restaurant.
She said she came to Orange for the business opportunity and now lives in Cargo with her brother and her brothers-in-law will also join them later this year.
"Unlike before [when] I was really chasing all of the jobs like 'I can do that, I can do that' but now if I feel I need some rest I am not taking it anymore," she said.
"I decided to open the shop when a customer asked me," Ms Lane said about the decision to open Shymigriel.
"She used to order every weekend Filippino deserts, I've been supplying her for five years, every weekend."
Despite an initial hesitation due to events that happened in the past with previous friends, Ms Lane became good friends with that customer, Cherlita Jensen.
"She's very supportive," she said.
"This is the first restaurant I have in Australia; it is doing well now."
The restaurant is open from Monday to Sunday and opening hours can be found on the Shymigriel Facebook page.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
