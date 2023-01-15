Central Western Daily
Business

Our business | Shymigriel Asian and Australian cuisine owner Shylaine Lane is working hard to help others

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated January 15 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shylaine Lane has overcome trauma and hardship to opening her own restaurant Shymigriel Asian and Australian Cuisine and now she's paying back the generosity she received by members of the Orange community and is helping others back in the Philippines. Picture by Tanya Marschke

An Orange business owner and chef is paying it forward after receiving community support to get her business up and running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.