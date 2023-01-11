The under 15s Western NSW Cricket Carnival is nearing its final stages but that hasn't stopped players pulling off some awesome milestones.
Round three results under 15s boys:
Both sides came into this game in red hot form with Tamworth's Harrison Hamilton hitting a double century on Tuesday. He only managed 27 but lower order batsman Fletcher Panton made up for it with 62 to help the side reach 7/194 from its 50 overs. Bankstown struggled in reply and were all out for 138.
Hornsby were sent in to bowl at Country Club Oval and Luke Schmidt did all the work with the ball, finishing with 6/34 after the batting side was bowled out for 184. Central Coast couldn't match it with the bat though, suffering defeat after being dismissed for 131.
Hundreds, hundreds and more hundreds. This tournament has been all about individual milestones and Penrith claimed two of its own. Ashton Russell (102) and Nathan Jenkins (141) lead the way for their side who finished with 5/356. Orange didn't really stand a chance in reply with Nate Lee the only batsman to make a significant score with 53 not out as the home team were bowled out for 106.
Cooper Pullen is in a rich vein of form and he was at it again, scoring 90 not out for Orange while Evan David finished with 64* at the other end. Orange's score after 50 overs was 4/251 and in reply North Shore was bowled out for 167. Ollie Brincat finished with 4/31 from nine overs.
After Dubbo bowled out Radford for 155, the former would've though they were a chance. The Radford bowling cartel had another idea, putting forward a dominant display to bowl them out for 123. Awyukth Sudharsan was the main destroyer, taking 4/37 from 10 overs.
Under 15s mixed:
Bat your full overs and you'll do alright. Gordon proved that to be correct when its total of 6/131 - thanks to a Jorja Horan half-century - was enough to defeat Penrith who were bowled out for 57.
For Lane Cove, Lucy Bates was the hero, finishing with 4/8 to skittle North West for 73. Her side had no problems in reply, chasing the total down with seven wickets in hand.
Home advantage means a lot when playing cricket and the Barbarians proved that at Kinross. John Sharpe Oval can be hard to manage and Orange's total of 7/162 means they handled it with aplomb. Bankstown were bowled out for 98 in response.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.