The fire-gutted Glenroi Heights Public School office and library building is set for demolition. Replacement plans are underway.
An intense late-night blaze engulfed the central 'Block B' on December 5, 2022. Two 12-year-old boys were later charged with arson.
Roofing collapsed as emergency services fought the fire, but the extent of the damage - estimated at about $3 million - was not immediately clear.
A recent engineering investigation commissioned by the NSW Department of Education found heat stress and "significant structural damage" rendered the entire facility unsalvageable.
Preliminary preparations for the demolition began on Monday, following council approval. Completion is promised by January 27, 2023.
Glenroi Heights says the building will be replaced. Design plans and a timeline for construction are yet to be confirmed.
"The health, safety, and well-being of the school and the local community is [our] highest priority," a statement from the Department of Education said.
"We will continue to keep the community updated ahead of school resuming for Term One, 2023."
As previously reported by the CWD, the building is known to contain asbestos. The government department says procedures are in place to ensure safety.
Demolition teams will be on site from 8am to 4pm through the month. A bobcat, excavator, concrete crusher, and dump truck will be used.
In December Orange City Council confirmed funding for a school community funday.
"To the students, parents, and teachers after that awful fire ... it's a terrible thing and we're there to support them," Cr Tony Mileto said at the time.
