Fire forces Glenroi Heights Public School demolition in Orange

By William Davis
Updated January 11 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 3:00pm
The Glenroi Heights Public School Block B office and Library in Orange following the 2022 arson attack. Picture by Troy Pearson.

The fire-gutted Glenroi Heights Public School office and library building is set for demolition. Replacement plans are underway.

