"Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."
A cult-hit movie is coming to the Orange City Library, and you may know a few of the lines already.
Based on the novel by William Goldman, The Princess Bride is a homage to the fairy-tale genre.
This cult classic movie was released in 1987 and, the library's reading and writing coordinator Jasmine Vidler says, "we've been quoting it, practicing our fencing, and building up our tolerance to iocane powder ever since".
It's a perfect blend of humour, wit, action, fantasy, and romance and a story within a story, she added.
The library is encouraging those wishing to attended to dress up, and bring a picnic blanket or beanbag - however, chairs will be provided.
Kicking off at 5pm on Thursday, January 19, the film will air on the big screen at the back of the library.
This event is for children aged eight and above.
Bookings are essential and spaces are limited. To confirm a place, book your seat via Eventbrite or call Orange City Library on 6393 8132.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.