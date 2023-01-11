Central Western Daily
The Princess Bride movie to be aired at Orange City Library during school holidays

January 11 2023 - 7:00pm
Andreas Kuegler, Fiona Hawke, Sean Brady, Frank Salmon and Maggie Salmon. Picture supplied.

"Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

