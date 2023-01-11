They may have been too late for Christmas but there will be cherries in abundance when the Orange Farmers Market returns.
The market will be held for the first time in 2023 at Orange northcourt on Saturday, January 14.
While some regular stallholders are enjoying an extended break over the summer, organisers are expecting crowds to flock for one of Orange's best-known exports.
"We are looking forward to seeing cherries," market manager Holly Manning said.
"That will be the highlight, at least for me."
Cherry season has arrived later than usual due to higher than usual rainfall and cold conditions and producers have plenty to go around.
Another product people will want to keep an eye out for is potatoes which are expiring a shortage. Pubs in Orange have even started to feel the pinch.
Ms Manning said it had been nice to experience a year without COVID restrictions and was looking forward to 2023, with new stallholders always welcome.
"We were very determined to continue to keep the market every month [during 2020-21]," she explained.
"It was nice to have a year where we weren't restricted. We were actually one of very few in Australia to continue all throughout those years.
"We are very excited to be back at the north court as well.
"It will be a smaller market as a few stall holders like to take a short break but there will still be plenty of quality on offer. People can bring dogs along.
"We are currently looking for new stallholders so always keen to have applications from people interested."
The market takes place from 8.30am to 12pm.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
