A man fronted Orange Local Court without legal representation on Monday to face charges of common assault and breaching an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order.
The 50-year-old Orange man is not named to protect the identity of the victim who he had been in a relationship with for a number of years.
Magistrate David Day warned the man a breach of an ADVO with an act of violence must result in a custodial sentence unless the court can find a reason for it not to.
In this case, Mr Day said he couldn't see a reason not to give the man a custodial sentence.
"What do you think is going to happen to you, what are your expectations?" Mr Day asked the man as he stood by a microphone in court.
"I want to see if you are on the same wavelength as to your expectations and my decision.
"You have prior convictions for violence, [the] last offence is assault police in 2012, you have prior convictions for violence but not for 10 years.
The problem you have is this is a contravention of an AVO in circumstances of violence, the court requires a sentence of imprisonment, the court has to give reasons why not.- Magistrate David Day
"It does suggest that when you have difficulty communicating with people, including police, you resort to violence.
"The problem you have is this is a contravention of an AVO in circumstances of violence, the court requires a sentence of imprisonment, the court has to give reasons why not."
The man initially stood mute and despite having pleaded guilty he tried to explain his actions, which were detailed in a summary of the offence that Mr Day had already read.
"I know you would rather not go to prison, that's not a consideration, are you working?" Mr Day asked in an effort to learn more about the man, who then said he did not have a job.
According to court documents, the man either punched or pushed the woman in the chest during an argument despite the ADVO being in place.
The argument took place at the victim's home about 11pm on Saturday, October 1, and although police saw the red mark on the victim's chest she refused to allow the police officers to photograph it and she refused to give an official domestic violence statement.
According to police, the man had been at the woman's home and she left for a short while to get cigarettes from a neighbour before returning to her home.
A verbal argument then took place between the man and woman and it escalated when he punched her in the chest causing the red mark.
The victim then kicked him out of her home and he attempted to get back in before leaving the location.
Police attended the location about 11.30pm that night and saw the red mark on the victim's chest but she refused to let them take photos of it.
Police also spoke with various neighbouring residents who said they heard arguing at the time of the assault.
The police searched for the accused but he was no longer at the residence and he handed himself in about 9.32am on October 18.
He told the police he pushed the victim in the chest area with an open hand following a verbal argument while attempting to leave the premises.
The man also told the police he was aware of the ADVO.
"The offending occurred in and around the home of the victim," Mr Day said.
"He does have convictions for assault, that said the last assault police was 10 years ago."
He said the man had also previously been convicted of larcenies, break and enter and said in this case the custodial threshold was crossed but the man could remain in the community
"Community protection can be achieved by the [imposing] of an Intensive Correction Order," Mr Day said.
Mr Day convicted the man and gave him two 18-month supervised ICOs requiring rehabilitation and treatment, in addition to rehabilitation and treatment.
