An offender donning a 'Scream' mask, made famous in the American slasher film first aired in the 1990s, has allegedly broken into a service station in the Central West.
NSW Police have issued an image of a person wearing a mask after an alleged break and enter at the Ampol Service Station at Canowindra about 1.28am on Tuesday, January 3.
A still image from CCTV footage has been released depicting a person police say may be able to assist with inquiries.
Police said the person of interest is male, tall, medium build, wearing a dotted bandana, a 'Scream Mask', a brown drizabone style jacket, black gloves, black track pants with Adidas written down the left leg and high-top work boots with dark leather material over the toe of the boot.
Contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Cowra Police 63415003 and quote E 92301146.
Any information provided will be treated in strict confidence.
