Scream mask used to disguise offender during break and enter at Canowindra

Updated January 10 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 3:00pm
An offender donning a 'Scream' mask, made famous in the American slasher film first aired in the 1990s, has allegedly broken into a service station in the Central West.

