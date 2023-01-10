He was once dubbed the next Cooper Cronk after linking with Melbourne as a junior, but Noah Griffiths will now be aiming to be the next gun St Pat's halfback.
Griffiths has confirmed his shock switch to Jack Arrow Oval for the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership, jumping ship from St Pat's cross-town rivals Panthers over the summer.
Griffiths will play at halfback alongside another former Panther Willie Wright in the new-look Saints halves, twin signings that will make the traditional Anzac Day derby between the two sides extra spicy in 2023.
Saints player-coach Zac Merritt had been touch with Griffiths following the season and after talks his signature was secured just before Christmas.
"Not much was happening on my end and Zac Merritt rang me up and asked what I was doing for next year and I wasn't really too sure," Griffiths said.
Pat's are a team who look like they're on the up.- Noah Griffiths
"They continued to talk to me and I thought it could be a fresh start and something good for me and my footy. That's why I decided to go over there."
Griffiths played alongside a number of different teammates in the Panthers halves throughout 2022, such as Joey Bugg, Jackson Carter and Wright.
Injuries forced a number of rotations in the Panthers starting lineup but Griffiths remained a constant presence in the team, being the number one playmaker throughout the team's inaugural PMP campaign.
Wright made the jump across to the Saints back in November, and Griffiths said that move played a major role in his decision to link up with the blue and white.
"Pat's are a team who look like they're on the up. They're definitely exciting and I'm keen to play with the spine that they've got over there," he said.
"Willie Wright was a big factor for me going over there. Ever since I've played seniors at Panthers I've always been alongside him and he's been my mentor. It'll be great playing behind that forward pack as well."
Griffiths has been a man on the move over the past few seasons.
He was able to be a part of first grade training with the Melbourne Storm in 2019 before playing SG Ball with the Newcastle Knights in the following season.
After breaking his jaw he took time to heal up before joining forces with his junior club at Bathurst Panthers once more.
He'll look to apply all that experience at a new home, as the Saints look to build upon their promising 2022 performance.
"Last year I was trying to get the body back used to playing footy again after COVID and now I'm excited to go to Pat's this year," he said.
"I think this sort of football is better for me. At Newcastle I was playing in juniors and then moving back here got me used to the adult contact, playing against men rather than kids.
"That's toughened the body up a little bit and opened my eyes up to how tough it really is.
"It's great playing against the Group 11 teams. When you've got to travel further for the games it makes you appreciate it a bit more. When you're travelling more than two hours for some of your games you really want to put your best foot forward."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.