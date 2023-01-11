Central Western Daily
Good News

Millthorpe Bowling Club receives over $200,000 in state government support

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:30pm
As the only bowling club in the Blayney shire, the Millthorpe Bowling Club's committee is determined to keep the club running.

