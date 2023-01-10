Central Western Daily
Former Australian Test representative Norma Johnston remembered for her cricketing passion

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 10 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Norma Johnston with her neighbour and close friend Mandy Wilding. Johnston died on Monday aged 95. Picture by Phil Blatch

MUCH respected, much loved, a true trailblazer and pioneer of the Australian cricket family - that's how the late Norma Johnston has been described.

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

