Remember the name Harrison Hamilton.
The Tamworth junior put together a dazzling display during day two of the under 15s Western NSW Junior Cricket carnival in Orange, blasting a career-best 225 from just 143 balls.
If a double-century on a sweltering day wasn't already enough to impress you, he did so during an innings where nobody else on his team managed to crack 20.
"I was just trying to pick the gaps every way, hitting the full one in the gaps and the ball was just going to run as the outfield was that quick," he said of Jack Brabham Park.
"I was feeling pretty good at the start. I wasn't really focusing, but once I started hitting a couple, I found my rhythm and started seeing them like beach balls."
Although Hamilton was striking them with ease, a win was far from guaranteed, as his side at one point found themselves 4-95.
With the second highest individual mark for Tamworth being just 17, Hamilton had the weight of a whole team on his shoulders.
"I was getting the nerves that I'd get caught on the boundary, because I was hitting them to 'em," he said of the lead-up to his first century.
"I was getting a bit tired towards the middle and the end. It was very hot today and I needed a drink every couple of overs."
With a previous high score of 112, at what point did Hamilton think he could achieve the double?
Well, according to him, it came with about 16 overs to go.
"The plan after my century was to try and bat out the rest of the overs. Try and get 150 and then push on to get that 200," he said.
"Once I was on about 130 at the second drinks, I thought the 200 might've been on if I kept hitting the boundaries."
That he did, as the first drop rattled off 33 boundaries all up - good for 132 runs - on his way to the magic mark.
"It feel pretty good to score a double," he said.
"It was just amazing."
Although carrying some tired legs, his day wasn't done just yet.
Having set 332 for victory, Hamilton then went on to take three catches in the field, the last coming off his own bowling, a wicket which would seal the 189-run victory.
"I'm feeling really sore," he said with a laugh.
Understandable.
