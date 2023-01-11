Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video

Orange Facebook groups 'attacked by bots and scams' amid phishing boom

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A surge of increasingly sophisticated "bots and scams" are plaguing Orange social media forums - sparking calls for heightened vigilance from residents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Davis

William Davis

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.