A provisional driver who failed a drug test when stopped between Orange and Bathurst told the police he was a regular drug user.
Brogan Jake Black, 24, of George Street, Bathurst, was stopped by the police about 5pm on Saturday, September 9, 2022, on the Mitchell Highway at Vittoria.
He was driving a Holden Astra towards Orange when he was stopped for the roadside test.
Black produced a P1 driver's licence and returned a negative result to alcohol.
However, a drug test returned a positive reading for methamphetamine.
He was arrested for a second oral fluid test and was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
In relation to the drugs, Black confirmed he "regularly uses".
Black was charged with driving with an illicit drug present in his blood as a first offence.
He was not present in Orange Local Court for sentencing.
Magistrate David Day reviewed a summary of the offence provided by the prosecutor and said he found the offence proved.
"I've also been given a limited criminal history which isn't very long," Mr Day said.
Mr Day fined Black $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months.
