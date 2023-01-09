When it comes to cricket, five-wicket hauls aren't common.
They're celebrated and admired when they do occur so Josh Jurgeit's enthusiastic celebration was expected when he nabbed five wickets for Blacktown on the opening day of the under 15s Western NSW Junior Carnival at Jack Brabham Park.
While that's an awesome feat, how often do you see a hat-trick and five-wicket haul in the same game?
Virtually never.
So when Fahad Raza claimed three wickets in a row against Orange Harlequins to finish the match, there was pandemonium on the ground.
What makes this even more special is the two youngsters bowling careers.
Until a year ago, Jurgeit was bowling pace.
However, his coach provided him with an ultimatum that without a growth spurt, he'd be bowling spin.
He hasn't looked back since.
"(It was due to) height, I'm just not tall enough," Jurgeit explained.
"If I was tall I'd still be bowling pace but it just isn't meant to be."
If a growth spurt does occur though, the off-spinner believes he might stick with it.
"Potentially, I think I might get a bit more bounce so it wouldn't be the worst option," he said.
Throughout the Harlequins innings, Jurgeit continued to thwart any momentum.
His first wicket was an LBW at 2/25 and not long after he was on a hat-trick when the score was 4/27.
The glory didn't come on that occasion but it would eventually in the 17th over, when he bowled Luke Reed for 5 for his fifth wicket.
Interestingly enough, all his scalps were either LBW or bowled. It was also his sixth five-wicket haul.
For Jurgeit, his self-belief continued to grow as the game went on.
"Once I got to four I felt pretty confident, I thought I was a good chance but going into the game I didn't think too much about it," he said.
While five wickets is a major feat, the off-spinner might have been pipped by his bowling partner in Raza for play of the day.
When Raza claimed his first wicket at 7/39, the over ended and drinks was called.
Jurgeit would then take out his fifth batter the next over.
First ball of Raza's second over was then another wicket, caught by - you guessed it - Jurgeit.
The sharp hands of wicket-keeper Daniel Sinclair then led to a stumping off the hat-trick ball as Raza was mobbed by his team-mates.
Astonishingly, the hat-trick taker is normally a wicket-keeper and had hardly bowled before.
"Just in the nets," he said.
With two wicket-keepers in the team, Raza was handed the ball and performed brilliantly.
Overall, Blacktown bowled Orange out for 39 after hitting 8/276 in its innings. Jurgeit finished with 5/7 while Raza had 3/3.
Blacktown will look to continue its form on Tuesday when it plays Dubbo at Kinross Wolaroi School in round two of the carnival.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.