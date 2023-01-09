Individual highlights and big team scores.
The opening day of the under 15s Western NSW Junior Carnival hosted by Orange had everything you could ask for.
One of the biggest highlights came at Jack Brabham 4 where Joshua Jurgeit claimed five wickets and Fahad Raza took a hat-trick for Blacktown.
Their side batted first against Orange Harlequins, scoring 8/276 thanks to a 79 from Daniel Sinclair and a 53 to Nimit Singh. Luke Reed finished with 2/34 for Orange.
The Harlequins then suffered a major collapse to the brilliant bowling of Blacktown as it finished all out for 39.
North Shore put in a similar bowling performance against Radford College, dismissing the side for 42. Edward Hills claimed 3/11. The score was then chased down with only one wicket falling.
At Jack Brabham 2, Dubbo batted first against Central Coast and finished 8/203 with Andrew Ridge scoring 48 at the top of the order and Austin Hunt hitting 52. For the Central Coast, Regan Allardice opened the bowling and claimed 3/30.
In reply, Central Coast reached 9/160 from its 50 overs with Brendan Richards the star, taking 6/22 in an awesome bowling display.
Across at the other field, Hornsby's Lucas Archer carried his bat for 96 not out to lead his side to victory. Penrith batted first, finishing on 189 with Chayse Hayward hitting 80. Rizul Gulati was on fire, claiming 7/21 before his team-mate helped get his side home in 45.4 overs.
Orange and Tamworth fought a tough battle at Country Club Oval with the former winning by 36 runs.
The ever-reliable Oliver Brincat (55) and Cooper Pullen (76) led the way for Orange, helping tally 8/208 from 50 overs.
At 0/74, Tamworth looked likely to claim victory but Pullen (1/10) broke through before Brincat would later cliam 3/4 from 3 overs to bowl the opposition out for 172.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
