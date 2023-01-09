An Orange business that has been established in Orange for the past 15 years will move locations in coming weeks.
Earth Spirit is set to move from its Anson Street location but people will still be able to access its products and services online.
The move will enable to business to focus on its healing services as well as connection people with nature.
Face-to-face services will be by appointment only.
Earth spirit will be contactable via its website or Facebook page.
AFTER 12 years of being based in Bentinck Street, a Bathurst business has made the decision to scale down and go mobile.
Jackson Glass and Aluminium has closed the doors on the shopfront chapter of the business, but will continue to serve the community by coming to them.
With COVID limiting what the business could do and with two young daughters growing up, Jackson Glass and Aluminium owners Andrew and Candice Falconer made the decision to scale down.
"It was more of a lifestyle choice and a family choice, wanting to keep providing the same service to the community but also have more family time," Ms Falconer said.
"When COVID came there was only certain things we could do and we've got two little girls, so now that it's just mobile it gives us more flexibility I guess to be there for the girls a bit more as well."
In the past, the business has had up to five glaziers on the job, servicing window repairs, shower screens, splashbacks, roller doors and other similar things.
Now Mr Falconer will be flying solo in the glazier department, mainly focusing on broken windows and security screens.
Other than scaling down, Ms Falconer said nothing else will really change.
Customers can still phone up and book in jobs as they would have when the business was based in the Bentick Street facility.
"We've got everything we need, so we don't really need to have the shopfront, we can do all correspondence like we have been, I don't think it will change much," Ms Falconer said.
"With broken windows and things like that, people pretty much just want them fixed.
"So you ring up, we go and fix it and you pay for it, it's not like we've got stuff that you come in and look at. With the service we offer, we can do that without our shopfront."
After working hard to clean out the shop and set-up the mobile service, the couple is looking forward to beginning a new chapter.
Jackson Glass and Aluminium will return to servicing the Bathurst community from Monday, January 16, 2023.
