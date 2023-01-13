Central Western Daily
'Con Artists', Macquarie Correctional Centre inmates exhibit more than 100 paintings in Wellington

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 13 2023 - 12:00pm
In an extraordinary feat, incarcerated men with artistic flair who honed their skills in prison had the freedom to display and sell their work in a public exhibition, as well as interact with aesthetes in the community.

