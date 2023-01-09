A man allegedly found with unregistered guns in the Central West has been charged with two offences overnight.
NSW Police were called to reports of an alleged domestic situation between a 34-year-old man and 45-year-old woman in Bathurst at around midnight on Sunday, January 8.
A NSW police spokesperson said as a result of legislation in relation to firearms and domestic incidents, police proceeded to search the house.
During the search, police allege two unregistered and shortened firearms were found.
Live rounds were also allegedly located in the house.
The man was cautioned and questioned and taken to the Bathurst Police Station, where he was charged with the offences of; posses unregistered firearm, and posses ammunition.
