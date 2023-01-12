Central Western Daily
Good News

Dr Jann Porges, Sr Mary Trainor and Peter Brown awarded life memberships with Orange Push for Palliative

January 12 2023 - 12:00pm
Dr Jann Porgess, President Jenny Hazelton, Sister Mary Trainor and Peter Brown at the life membership presentation.. Picture supplied.

Three Orange residents who were part of the founding committee of Orange Push for Palliative have been honoured with life memberships by the organisation

