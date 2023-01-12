Three Orange residents who were part of the founding committee of Orange Push for Palliative have been honoured with life memberships by the organisation
Dr Jann Porges, Sr Mary Trainor and Peter Brown were all presented with their honours at the recent AGM of the organisation, where Jenny Hazelton was re-elected president.
Mrs Hazelton said Dr Porges' experience as the former Superintendent of Orange Base Hospital has proved invaluable in the quest for dedicated palliative care beds for Orange Hospital.
"This has been such a lovely gesture from the committee," said Jann Porges.
Sr Mary Trainor, who has a long history and passion for pastoral care, has made an enormous contribution to Orange Push for Palliative, according to Mrs Hazelton.
"This is such a lovely surprise," Sr Mary said.
Our group will in the near future be calling on the community to increase our membership to help bring our vision to fruition.- Jenny Hazelton on the need for dedicated hospice in Orange
"But palliative care is an issue which affects everyone in our community."
Mr Brown, who was responsible for the all the governance and compliance issues issues associated with setting up Orange Push for Palliative, said he was also surprised by the recognition.
"It is very humbling and such an honour," he said.
Mrs Hazelton said with a dedicated area now established in Orange Hospital for the provision of in-patient palliative care, Orange Push for Palliative is now moving into a new phase to work towards a goal of a dedicated hospice.
"While the unit at Orange Hospital is for the few days at end of life, there is a pressing need for a hospice facility to provide a range of services for both patients and families who require respite," Mrs Hazelton said.
"Our group will in the near future be calling on the community to increase our membership to help bring our vision to fruition."
