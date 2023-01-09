Central Western Daily
Court

William Edwards faces Orange court for contravening apprehended violence order following racist slur

By Court Reporter
Updated January 10 2023 - 8:17am, first published 7:30am
A racist slur was blamed in court when an Orange man appeared to face a charge of contravening an apprehended violence order.

Local News

