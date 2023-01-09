A racist slur was blamed in court when an Orange man appeared to face a charge of contravening an apprehended violence order.
William James Edwards, 47, of Barratt Street, pleaded guilty in Orange Local Court to the single charge, which was not a domestic violence related offence.
According to court documents, Edwards was subject to an AVO to protect a 32-year-old man with conditions that he not assault or intimidate the protected person, not approach the protected person or contact him in any way, unless through a lawyer.
Edwards and the victim had a number of altercations at the victim's workplace resulting in the AVO being taken out on September, 2021.
They had no other relationship other than the altercations that took place.
Solicitor Katarina Duncan said Edwards was provoked on the day of the offence.
"There was some quite vulgar, offensive language used towards my client," she said.
She said Edwards was in a dispute with people from a neighbouring business and the victim called him "a black c---".
There was some quote vulgar, offensive language used towards my client.- Katarina Duncan
"Mr Edwards acknowledged his wrong doing ... 'this was just stupid'," she said.
Magistrate David Day acknowledged the provocation.
"That's why he's not going to jail," Mr Day said.
Despite the AVO condition, Edwards attended the victim's workplace in Orange again about 11.49am on March 17, 2022. He was filmed on CCTV driving through the car park, yelling out to the victim then driving away.
About 12.10pm Edwards returned to the vicinity of the victim's work travelling west on Byng Street. He was looking at the victim as he passed while the victim was standing in the car park.
The victim was able to obtain a photo of Edwards.
About 12.13pm, Edwards again returned to the workplace, he went around a nearby roundabout and came back the same way.
This time Edwards pulled his phone out and photographed the victim.
The victim also got another photo of the accused.
Police were contacted about the AVO breach and went to Edwards' home about 4pm and found him standing next to his car.
He said he pulled into the car park to take a phone call, however, when police checked his phone there were no calls in his call log from the time of the incident.
Mr Day said Edwards would get a benefit from his early plea but the offending was also aggravated by his previous criminal record.
"It's just foolish behaviour, completely unnecessary," he said.
Mr Day placed Edwards on a 12-month supervised Community Corrections Order requiring him to be of good behaviour.
