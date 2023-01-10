From recommending a tasty new drop, to simply being a friendly, familiar face as you walk in the door, George Eleftheriou has been that and more for the past two decades at the Orange Cellars Bottle Shop.
But come March, the 46-year-old will be taking up a new challenge in the world of finance, while remaining in town.
"It was just time for a change, it's been a long time," he said.
"It's time for something different."
Mr Eleftheriou moved to Orange in 1999 and first got work with D'Aquino's Liquor. He would work there for about a year, before he met the Kelly family, who ran the Rugby Hotel attached to the bottle shop off the corner of Lords Place and Moulder Street.
The rest, as you say, is history.
"They were great to work for," he said of the Kellys.
"I just enjoy it and I love the customers. I've always enjoyed working here and there was a lot to learn."
Mr Eleftheriou picked things up quickly and was appointed the store manager in 2003, a position he has held to this day.
Asked if there was a tendency to get to know the more regular customers who come in, he said "very much so."
"The wine stuff is great too. Being able to chat about wine with them and getting people to try out new wines. You always stick with local stuff too, because there is so much of the local stuff out there to offer."
With a lot of employees also doubling as university students, there tends to be a fair bit of staff turnover throughout the year.
Mr Eleftheriou knows just the trick to keep people coming back
"A happy workplace," he said.
"You've got to keep it pretty happy and not too hard."
When the pub was sold to the O'Hara Group in 2018, Mr Eleftheriou had a decision to make; stay on under new ownership, or find another job. He ultimately decided to remain at the bottle shop and hasn't regretted it for a second.
Asked what he would miss the most about working at Orange Cellars, the answer came to him almost immediately.
"I think I'll miss the people the most," he said.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.