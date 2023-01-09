It's back and in a big way.
Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) made a triumphant return in round nine with sensational individual efforts that meant plenty of batsman worked off their Christmas hams.
With a complete performance from Bathurst City Colts, there's a light blue theme throughout another team of the week edition.
The second half of BOIDC started with a bang for Brien who scored a massive 110 to lead his side to victory over Cavaliers in a grand final replay.
Sitting in fourth, the defending premiers have proven that when they're on, they're on, and Brien will be a big part of any possible late season surge.
It's been an up and down season for City Colts, but the side produced its best performance on Saturday, dominating Centrals with a 180-run win.
The result was thanks to a dominant Shoemark performance at the top of the order with the experienced opener hitting 115 not out.
When any batsman sees Loco Oval on the draw, they lick their lips and Shoemark made the most of the ground's short boundaries, hitting 11 4's and eight 6's in an attacking innings.
An all-star performance for the Redbacks' main man on Saturday.
Hutchinson was the perfect first change bowler, breaking up partnerships with his in swingers to finish with 3/32.
Wickets weren't enough though - the all-rounder then opened the batting and lead his side to victory with 66.
Due to the sheer amount of runs scored by opposition opening batsmen, we couldn't find a spot for Coughlan at the top of the order.
However, he would be more than capable in the middle and after his 74 against Rugby Union, he's deserving of a spot.
He's teased the competition with a number of half centuries and it feels like a big score is only around the corner for one of Bathurst's premier batsmen.
The middle order gun slogged successfully against Centrals to hit 63 off 32 balls with five 6's in the innings.
If it wasn't for Newton, Rugby's chase against CYMS would've looked a whole lot worse.
The middle order batsman came in at 2/18 and before long it was 3/24.
Newton stuck solid though, scoring 69 off 67 balls but unfortunately it wasn't enough to get his side over the line.
Normally we'd have Slattery in here for runs but this time he's sliding down the order.
This isn't due to a lack of prowess with the bat, he simply wasn't required but his bowling was.
Slattery's left arm orthodox claimed two huge scalps against Cavaliers, dismissing Matt Corben for 45 and Bailey Ferguson for 11.
The wickets changed the game as he finished with 3/26 from eight overs in what turned out to be a dominant win.
Sitting at the SCG on Friday, Webster must've been motivated by the lack of play there to come in and help his side defeat Rugby Union on Saturday.
Scoring only nine, Webster missed out with the bat but made up for it with the ball.
The opening bowler finished with 4/36, claiming the important top order wickets of Jameel Qureshi and Ryan Peacock along the way.
Watch out, we've got a City Colts bowling line-up ready to rip through.
Henderson leads the attack after claiming figures of 2/27.
Rogerson was the true destroyer of Centrals, taking out its lower order with aplomb.
Figures of 5/26 were easily the best of the round in a sensational performance.
Only in his young teens, Stephen makes his debut team of the week appearance.
A former Central West junior cricketer of the year, Stephen finished with 2/14 from five overs, claiming the handy wickets of Cam Rasmussen and David Marchese.
Team of the week leader board:
Five appearances - Jameel Qureshi.
Four appearances - Clint Moxon, Cameron Laird.
Three - Andrew Brown, Hugh Parsons, Bailey Ferguson, Hugh Middleton, Connor Slattery, David Rogerson, Mac Webster, Henry Shoemark.
Two - Matt Fearnley, Matt Corben, Lachlan Skelly, Matthew Holmes, Sam Macpherson, Jacob Ryan, Kyle Buckley, Lachlan Skelly, Cooper Brien, Al Dhatt, Tait Borgstahl, Ed Morrish, Tynan Southcombe, Josh Coyte, Oliver Newton, David Henderson, Josh Toole.
One - Wes Lummis, Yousuf Qureshi, Daryl Kennewell, Brett Causer, Fletcher Rose, Flynn Taylor, Russell Gardner, Thomas Belmonte, Nathan Rosser, Michael Tobin, Brad Glasson, Imran Qureshi, Daniel Burchmore, Derryn Clayton, Angus Norton, Stuart Pullar, Charlie Tink, Will Oldham, Rory Daburger, Adam Ryan, Adam Shepherd, Peter Gott, Timothy McKinnon, Joel Thomas, Oliver Simpson, Dave Neil, Connor Stephen, Joey Coughlan, Michael Hutchinson, Bailey Brien.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
