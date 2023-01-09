Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Opinion

Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket team of the week for January 7

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Knox successfully appeals for a run out against Orange City. Picture by Jude Keogh


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.