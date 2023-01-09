Music, colour and plenty of fun.
That's what Saturday's 30th anniversary Parkes Elvis Festival street parade was all about.
Dooley is a bit of a local celebrity, his status amplified every year when the festival rolls around, and he and his "Hooley Dooleys" - as he calls them - are a familiar and popular sight in the street parade.
The parade featured everything from roller-skating Elvis, Hawaiian dancers and floral skirts to pink flamingoes and even an unexpected entrant that appeared out of nowhere, a wallaby. It didn't hold up the parade but did appear a little scared and was quick to get out of the spotlight.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
I love sharing people's stories, particularly local stories that are special and important to the people of Parkes. If there is one thing I have learnt in my 10 years of community journalism, it's that stories are everywhere. All it takes is a good story teller to make it worth reading. Email: christine.little@parkeschampionpost.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.