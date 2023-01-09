The DuntryLeague gate damaged in a suspected hit-and-run incident late Saturday has been repaired.
Located on Rowan Street, the newly-installed barrier was bent backward and knocked from its concrete base. Broken car parts were found nearby.
The CWD understands management theorise a driver - possibly shortcutting to Coronation Drive or Woodward Street - may have failed to see the gate. It closes automatically about 11pm.
A perpetrator has not been identified. A weekend social media post said: "Someone will know who you are soon enough."
The club declined to comment on the incident until its internal review is completed. It is unclear if security cameras are installed at the site.
"There is no record of this crash on our systems," a spokesperson for NSW Police told the CWD. "It either wasn't reported ... or it was a P5, meaning no police action is required."
Repairs were completed on Sunday morning. Normal operation at the popular golf club and venue was unimpacted.
New gates were installed at all DuntryLeague entrances in late-2022 to improve security, after a string of incidents. The instillation cost of about $60,000.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.