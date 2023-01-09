Central Western Daily

Suspected hit-and-run damages gate at DuntryLeague, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 9 2023 - 11:10am, first published 11:00am
Damage to the DuntryLeague gate on Rowan Street, Orange. Picture supplied.

The DuntryLeague gate damaged in a suspected hit-and-run incident late Saturday has been repaired.

