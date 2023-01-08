CITY Colts' Henry Shoemark and St Pat's Old Boys' Bailey Brien became the latest players to bring up a Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket century on Saturday, each taking their teams to victory in the process.
Shoemark carried his bat for Colts in his unbeaten knock of 115, which would end up being enough to beat opponents Centrals on his own.
The opener's effort formed part of the Colts score of 3-261, along with a half century from skipper Russ Gardner (51) and a scorching 63 from Josh Toole, before the team rolled their Orange opponents for just 81 at Loco Oval.
Brien also was out in the middle for every delivery in the Saints' game against Cavaliers at Wade Park for his score of 110 until he was run out on the last ball of the innings, leaving Pat's at 4-256.
The visitors then had Cavs all out for 190 to take a vital win and climb inside the top four of the competition.
Colts' win could also prove to be one that they look back on as a potential turning point for their campaign, as they sit seven points adrift from the fourth placed Saints.
Shoemark said it's a treat to see the Colts top and middle order living up to its potential.
"It was an unreal all-round performance from everyone," he said.
"It was quite challenging out there, to be honest, and one that I had to grind away at times, and I was able to get through. It was really nice to stay out there and see it through."
Shoemark's 115 came from 106 deliveries and featured 11 fours and eight sixes.
His explosiveness factor was not only matched but surpassed by Toole.
Toole went at two runs a ball for his 63, hitting seven fours and five sixes along the way.
The highlights continued to come for Colts in the field as well, where David Rogerson finished his day with 5-26 from 5.3 overs.
Rogerson ended the day with a bang, finding a hat trick and picking up his five wickets in the space of just six deliveries.
"We built that platform, and had the wickets in hand, and then Tooley has come out and he took 33 off an over at one stage there. It was pretty good being up the other end watching that," Shoemark said.
"We've got a gun batting lineup but we always seem to get ourselves in trouble so we're focusing on trying to set that platform, which has been great. It's starting to click for us in the top order.
"And then Rodgo was unreal, taking five wickets in six balls."
Meanwhile, Brien became the third Saint to reach triple figures this season, following in the footsteps of brother Cooper as well as Connor Slattery.
Brien said it's always a rewarding day when you can make full use of the Wade Park deck.
"It was a big game for us against Cavs. We played them last year in the final, so we're really happy to get the win," he said.
"It's always nice batting at Wade Park. It's pretty flat out there it's good getting a lot of time in the middle, getting some runs and helping the team out in the process."
Brien and Andrew Brown (54) put on 111 for the first wicket and that allowed the Saints' middle order to get a little bit more aggressive towards the end of the innings.
"Being down only one wicket after 20 overs really helps. It allows Cooper [Brien] and Derryn [Clayton] to play their natural games. Then Rhino [Adam Ryan] is able to finish it off," he said.
"We had a great day in the field as well. It was probably our most complete performance of the year. It's really pleasing to see us put it all together."
Slattery was the best of the Saints bowlers with 3-26 while Cooper and Bailey Brien along with Jay Webber picked up two wickets each.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.