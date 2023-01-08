Orange residents' extraordinary water consumption, landfill usage, and recycling rates are revealed in an enlightening new report.
The prevalence of threatened species, invasive weeds, and illegal dumping across the region are also outlined in council's 2021-22 State of the Environment Snapshot.
Every person in the Orange LGA discarded an average of 820 kilograms waste throughout the year. Of this, about 92 kilograms was typically recycled.
Total collection was 31.75 tonnes of hazardous waste, 11,824 tonnes organic waste, and eight tonnes electronic waste. Processing costs equalled about $454 per household.
About 35,974 tonnes of waste was entombed in landfill, up from 35,623 the previous year. Illegal dumping complaints numbered 44 - the lowest in half-a-decade.
Orange consumed a whopping 3.84 billion litres of water during the year, with the average house using 139,000 litres. Council irrigation accounted for 49 million litres.
Despite 21 drinking water complaints lodged with Orange City Council, state testing guidelines were met on all occasions.
At least 63 species are threatened within the LGA. This number has not changed in at least five years.
Eight invasive species are under active management. Priority weeds have increased to 105, up from the annual average of 98.25.
Orange City Council estimates its own annual carbon footprint at 46,958 tonnes. That's slightly higher than last year, but well below the longterm average.
The local government used 13,600MWh of electricity and 13962Gj of natural gas. About four per cent of its energy came from public renewable infrastructure.
The number of potentially-contaminated land sites have fallen slightly to 248. Just two sites are registered on the contaminated land register.
No primary agricultural land was lost due to rezoning. 150 hectares was lost in 2020-21, and 257 hectares was lost the year before that.
The area covered by mining and exploration titles fell to 18,952 hectares, down from 29,227 hectares the year prior.
About 41 per cent of council reserves are classed bushland or remnant vegetation. Six hectares are habitat has been revegetated.
