An allegedly-violent man believed to frequent Orange is on the run from police.
Michael John Peter Griffiths is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant for a string of alleged offences.
The 59-year-old is described as Caucasian, 170cm to 175cm tall, 85kg to 95kg, and of solid build.
Police believe Griffiths also frequents the Dubbo, Parkes, and Forbes regions.
Anyone who sees the man should contact police on triple-zero immediately. Do not approach him.
Tips can be forwarded to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the online reporting tool (found here).
A different Orange man wanted by police was arrested in the Dan Murphey's car park on Saturday evening.
