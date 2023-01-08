CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh, and Carla Freedman were busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday, Jude was at Towac Park for the Family Fun Day. She also went along to the Gladstone Hotel to catch some people enjoying Friday evening.
Also on Friday, Jude went to the Ophir Hotel for Jazzael Kind's 18th birthday celebration. She also went to the 70th birthday party of Colleen Benton.
On Saturday, Jude went to Stockmans Ridge Wines for their weekly afternoon of wine and local musicians. She then went to the Oriana where there was a crowd enjoying the amazing atmosphere. Jude also went along to the Greenhouse where a fun night was in action.
On Sunday, Carla was at Lake Canobolas to catch families and friends enjoying a picture perfect afternoon.
