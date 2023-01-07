An Orange man with "numerous" outstanding warrants was arrested on Saturday evening.
At about 6.30pm on January 7, police arrested a man in the carpark outside Dan Murphy's, which is part of The Village on Summer Street shopping centre.
Central West Police District Chief Inspector, Peter Atkins, said the man arrested was 24 years old.
"He had warrants out for his arrest for a number of matters including numerous domestic violence offences and traffic matters as well as warrants for resisting police arrest," he said.
Mr Atkins added that the man allegedly resisted police arrest on Saturday, with fresh charges for that offence expected to be brought.
"He is being charged with those offences and has had his bail refused," Mr Atkins added.
"He is due to appear before bail court on Sunday, January 8."
The warrants for which the man was wanted were court-issued.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
