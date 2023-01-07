Central Western Daily

Orange man wanted by police for domestic violence offences arrested in Dan Murphy's carpark

By Riley Krause
Updated January 7 2023 - 9:45pm, first published 8:00pm
An Orange man with "numerous" outstanding warrants was arrested on Saturday evening. Picture by Jude Keogh

An Orange man with "numerous" outstanding warrants was arrested on Saturday evening.

