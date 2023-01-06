A teenager who moved to Orange to be closer to family has started up his own business and been working flat-out during the holiday period mowing yards and cutting weeds.
Adam Fuller launched Adam's Lawncare just before Christmas and has been mowing and whipper snipping at various yards, including some that were wildly overgrown, across Orange ever since.
The 17-year-old said he grew up on the coast but and left school in year 10 and has already worked at close to 20 properties since he started his business about three week's ago.
"I just wanted to be my own boss," Adam said.
"I just love being outdoors and mowing lawns and making stripes in the lawns and stuff like that.
"It's pretty nice down here, it's hot during the summer.
"This is really my first summer down here."
I just love being outdoors and mowing lawns and making stripes in the lawns and stuff like that.- Adam Fuller
Before starting the business he raised his own money by working as a tiler and at Duntryleague so he could purchase a ride-on mower and a whipper snipper.
Adam said he used his whipper snipper first when it came to tackling the most overgrown yards.
"I use a whipper snipper or a slasher, it's got a metal blade on the end, I hit that first then get a ride-on it and then just mow over it," he said.
"You don't want to mow over if its like head high because you will just burn out the engine in the motor of the mower."
Since he started Adam has worked through the hottest days of 2022 and said he's been working every day because he's his own boss.
"I'm working Saturday this week, and probably Sunday if people keep calling," he said.
"Pretty much, seven days a week."
He said so far most of his work has been at residential yards but he has one family-owned business lined up as well.
He said he spread the word to obtain by putting out fliers and also has a contact number on his business Facebook page for Adam's Lawncare.
"I've got about 20 people just this week," he said but is still building his client list.
"It's not too bad, it's somewhat hard to get some people but once we posted and did a couple of hard properties people started looking at the Facebook page."
Adam said he also got help from his father Brad Lyne when it came to setting up the business.
"My dad, he runs his own business, he does it on the side, like a driving course, driver training for Ls and stuff like that and he's just helping me out a bit," Adam said.
"He's really only helping me out a bit, that's the only help I've got so far but I'll probably do some courses on business and stuff like that."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.