RFS crews work together to put out car fire as temperatures across the region soar

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated January 7 2023 - 9:39pm, first published 7:30am
Everyone has walked away unharmed after Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were alerted to a car fire just before 7am on Goolma Road.

