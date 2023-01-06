Everyone has walked away unharmed after Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were alerted to a car fire just before 7am on Goolma Road.
The car was unoccupied on arrival, and crews noticed the fire had spread and started a small grass fire.
Fire fighters from Goolma, Spicers Creek, Bodangora were able to contain the grass fire around 7.45am.
Orana RFS also sent its Group Three vehicle to help with the car fire and by 8.45am the fire was put out.
"It wasn't a major threat and it was dealt with quickly, but people need to make sure in these hot conditions they are adhering to all the rules," an RFS spokesperson said.
"It doesn't take much for a grass fire to get out of control, so please be careful."
With temperatures soaring to near-30 degrees most days to kick off the new year, the region is being urged to take caution as the fire danger rating moves up to high in the Orana Area. The rating remains at moderate in the Central Rangers area, which includes Orange.
It's very dry out there and fires will start easily.- Orana Rural Fire Service (Orana RFS) operations officer Peter Fothergill
All fire permits have been suspended due to the heightened risk and residents are being warned to be alert for fires in their areas.
"If a fire starts, your life and property may be at risk. The safest option is to avoid bush fire prone areas."
Orana Rural Fire Service (Orana RFS) operations officer Peter Fothergill said if you see an unattended fire ring triple zero immediately.
"It's very dry out there and fires will start easily," he said.
"Prepare your properties, make sure there are no long grass near any building and houses, and monitor the conditions of your livestock.
"Keep an eye out for lightning and storms and watch out for any smoke starting on your land."
Following an unseasonably cool change on Friday, which saw overnight temperatures drop dramatically to as low as 5.6 degrees, more summer-like conditions are on the horizon next week.
Weatherzone.com is predicting Orange to soar to 29 degrees by Monday, with a top temperature of 30 degrees forecast for Tuesday.
Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au
