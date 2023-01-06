A prisoner stabbed multiple times at a Central West prison has been released from hospital.
A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack at Wellington Correctional Centre on Monday, January 2.
The prisoner was airlifted to Orange Hospital by the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter.
It has now been revealed that the victim has returned to prison.
"Two inmates were immediately placed into segregation following the assault of another inmate at Wellington Correctional Centre on Monday," a spokesman for the Department of Corrective Services NSW said.
"The injured inmate was taken to hospital for treatment and returned to a correctional facility the following day (Tuesday, January 3)."
The spokesman added that Corrective Services NSW and NSW Police are continuing to investigate the matter.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
