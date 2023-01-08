Central Western Daily
Court

Thomas Phillips drove through multiple red lights while trying to escape police in Orange.

By Court Reporter
Updated January 9 2023 - 8:25am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A driver has been convicted in Orange Local Court for driving through several red lights, including at the intersection of Summer and Peisley streets. File picture

A driver sped away from the police and drove through several red lights before making an illegal u-turn during a wild night on Orange roads last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.