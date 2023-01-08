A driver sped away from the police and drove through several red lights before making an illegal u-turn during a wild night on Orange roads last year.
Thomas Hugh Phillips, 57, of Sofala, was not present when he was sentenced in Orange Local Court for the September 29 offences but has been slapped with almost $2000 worth of fines for his erratic driving.
According to court documents, Phillips was parked near Lone Pine Avenue on Bathurst Road, when the police noticed his headlights.
The police made a u-turn so they could speak to him, but Phillips took off.
About 12.35am, he drove through the Peisley Street intersection, despite a red light. According to the police he swerved and multiple vehicles almost collided.
He then drove towards the hospital along Peisley Street. He drove through another red light before making an illegal u-turn on Forest Road.
Magistrate David Day decided to proceed with the case in Phillip's absence and the prosecution withdrew a dangerous driving charge.
"[It's a] prevalent offence in the district," Mr Day said in relation to Phillip's offending.
"I find the offence proved, the negligent driving is part of a whole charge ... I would break it up, I will."
Phillips was fined $440 but his licence was not disqualified for negligent driving on Summer and Peisley Street.
For not stopping at the traffic light at Summer and Peisley streets he was fined $440.
"It's a dangerous intersection to go through against a red light," Mr Day said.
He was also fined $440 for not stopping at the intersection of Forest Road and the Southern Feeder Rad.
Phillips was fined an additional $110 for making an illegal u-turn on Forest Road.
A charge relating to the police pursuit will be dealt with at a later date but Mr Day did fine Phillips $330 and disqualified his driver's licence for three months for driving with cannabis and methamphetamine in his system.
"Cannabis and meth, yin and yang, he's working on a perfect balance," Mr Day said of the use of illegal stimulant and depressant drugs.
