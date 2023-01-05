A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being injured in a single-vehicle crash in Orange on Friday morning.
A statement from NSW Police at 10.45am said that a 17-year-old boy had died. At 1pm, NSW Police issued a correction to state that the boy was not dead, but in fact in a critical condition. Police the error was due to "miscommunication."
The crash happened at about 12.30am on January 6, with emergency services were called to Coronation Drive after reports a Subaru Impreza had crashed into a tree.
A 17-year-old boy, who was the front-seat passenger, was released by officers from Fire and Rescue NSW before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital with pelvic, head and neck injuries in a critical condition.
The male driver, also aged 17, and a 14-year-old girl, travelling in the back seat, escaped injury.
The driver was taken to Orange Hospital for mandatory testing and is now at Orange Police Station assisting with inquiries.
Officers from Central West Police District established a crime scene, which will be examined by specialist police from the Crash Investigation Unit.
As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, anyone who may have dashcam footage is urged to contact police.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
