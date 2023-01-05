Happy New Year from the ORC to kick start the new year ahead of us members and guests joined us at the Botanic Gardens on New Years Day! In the club's opinion, we reckon this was the best way to bring in the new year. Botanic Gardens was a loop course of 1.6km and everyone had the option of 1-6 laps.
The fastest in each distance were:
1.6km: Female - Kinisha Roweth 8:12, Louise Harris 14:15, Sophie Harris 14:27, Justine Neville 14:27; Male - Cameron Harris 14:21, George Rutledge 15:17, John Moss 16:25.
3.2km: Female - Isobel Curran 14:32, Lacey Curran 17:27, Evie Harris 21:15; Male - Hugh Daintith 16:03, Peter Mueller 16:17, Baden Curran 17:47.
4.8km: Female - Jannell Hooper 27:10, Clarish Baltazar 29:49, Rosemary Elkington 31:01; Male - Nicholas Thomas 22:20, Anthony Daintith 28:52, Simon Lun 29:08
6.4km: Female - Sue Klose 39:16, Kate Harris 41:56, Rhonda Jones 42:30; Male - Peter Finlay 24:42, Brad Simmons 32:17, Russell Tym 38:47.
8km: Male - Peter Regan 49:06
9.6km: Female - Kim Jarvis 59:34; Male - Maxwell Horne 43:33, Daryl Roweth 48:13, Gareth Thomas 49:40
For our usual Wednesday run 35 members attended Elephant Park completing 1, 2 or 3 laps. Top three men were Peter Finlay 10:13, Nick Irwin 11:17 and Daryl Roweth 13:45. The top three women were Bec Davis 13:01, Nicola Blore 13:11 and Kinisha Roweth 14:32 Achievement medals this were awarded to Evie Harris with 25 runs.
This Sunday's run is at Hiney Road, which is located between Forest Road and Huntley Road south of orange. Members and guests have the choice of 2.4, 5, 7.6 and 10km for this run. This course does have dirt sections and can be rough depending on weather conditions. Please take care on course and look out for each other.
Please continue to check the website, Facebook and watch your emails for more information on all our club activities and news. Together we achieve individual goals.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.