Evie Harris notches up a memorable milestone with Orange Runners Club

By Chris Clough
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:30am
Evie Harris received her achievement medal at the Botanic Gardens. Picture supplied.

Happy New Year from the ORC to kick start the new year ahead of us members and guests joined us at the Botanic Gardens on New Years Day! In the club's opinion, we reckon this was the best way to bring in the new year. Botanic Gardens was a loop course of 1.6km and everyone had the option of 1-6 laps.

