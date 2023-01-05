"Real concerns" and "major issues" with the NSW plan for a renewable energy transition have been aired by former-Orange Mayor Reg Kidd.
The state government says its policies to incentivise private sector production of green power will halve emissions by 2030 and ensure net-zero by 2050.
Mr Kidd believes regional centres like Orange require more community consultation, guarantees for affordability, and a focus on ensuring prime farmland is not compromised.
"It's funny how a lot of this is driven by people living in Sydney ... but the expectation is putting the generation out in rural areas where we live," he told the CWD Thursday.
"If we said do this in Kuringai National park or put wind turbines on Cronulla beach or Bondi Beach - they'd say 'nah, nah, nah we can't do that.'
"The opposite happens in regional areas. It's like regional communities are carrying the burden."
A privately-funded solar farm is in the early stages of construction just off the Mitchell Highway, about 10 minutes outside Orange. The nearest wind development is at Flyers Creek.
As such projects become more common, Kidd said residents need to be consulted on the potential impacts:
"They keep saying that there's going to be genuine engagement and consultation ... but sometimes I think it's more lip service.
"They don't really listen or actually give people the opportunity to have that input.
"I think it's really critical that that's part of the equation. It has to be ... because these are quick dramatic changes."
In many areas renewable power has become cheaper than fossil fuel alternatives. The ex-Mayor said safeguards to ensure costs remain low in all regional areas would be welcomed.
"It's important to make sure it's going to be affordable into the future and [show] how it's going to be maintained," he told the CWD.
Kidd said ensuring solar and wind developments do not encroach on finite farming land is also important to ensuring the wellbeing of regional communities:
"Australia has got precious few good agricultural and horticultural soils. If we look at what's happened in Sydney near Windsor, that used to be the food bowl ... it's all housing now.
"I know people say 'well, you can farm under [solar panels and wind turbines]' but quite often you can't.
"If we're serious about this, why not look at land that doesn't have good production?"
Kidd says the recommendations from a yet-to-be released report from the NSW Agriculture Commissioner on the transition need to be made public before work continues.
The Central Western Daily has reached out to Treasurer and Energy Minister Matt Kean for comment. This story will be updated with his response.
Climate change continually polls as a top-10 concern among Australian voters, according to IPSOS data.
