The 2023 under 13s Western NSW Junior Cricket Carnival has wrapped up for another year.
The final day of the action was fiercely contested, with the Western Sydney derby final at Wade Park played out in great spirit.
Kicking off on Monday, January 2, our photographer Carla Freedman was out and about to snap all of the action on and off the field ahead of Thursday's crunch action.
The under 15s carnival will begin on Monday in Orange.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.