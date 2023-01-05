Central Western Daily

Elvis Express passes Orange on trip to Parkes Elvis Festival

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated January 5 2023
Elvis impersonators on the Elvis Express in Orange ahead of 2023 Parkes Elvis Festival. Picture by Carla Freedman.

The impersonator-packed Elvis Express has passed through Orange on its pilgrimage to one of the world's largest fan festivals.

