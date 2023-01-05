Heart over height.
That's the message Western Sydney coach Tushar Kanhe had been preaching all week long and it paid mightily on Thursday.
Taking on Blacktown Gold in the under 13s Western NSW Junior Carnival grand final at Wade Park, Western Sydney squeaked home with a nail-biting 12 run win.
"It's a very young team," Kanhe said.
"We also had a few who are playing under 11s and sent up against the under 13s, which is fantastic. They said they were up for the challenge and they really wanted to do it and that's the spirit we played with."
This success came despite the team - which was made up of players largely from areas such as Auburn and Strathfield - coming into the competition with little expectation to compete.
"For us, it was go out there and have fun and enjoy, that's it," Kanhe added.
"Until Wednesday, we weren't thinking about the results, but today, the boys all said 'we want to win this'.
"They were all pumped up, they all had a swim in the evening and they really had fun Wednesday and we held together as a team. I think team bonding is very important and that was the key reason for success."
With a particularly young team, coach Kanhe was proud of a side which saw all players contribute at one point or another.
"There's always been someone that stepped up with bowling, with batting," he added.
"It's a team effort and I think bowling particularly, they have definitely stepped up."
It was Western Sydney who won the toss and elected to bat, with Nirav Sharma and Abhivarshan Ramaneetharan taking control from the start.
The pair put on 91 together before Sharma was dismissed for 59.
Ramaneetharan (61 not out) would remain in the middle until the final ball of the innings, to help guide his side to 3-147 off 40 overs.
Blacktown's innings got off to a shaky start as they would continue to lose wickets on a regular basis. At 7-93, all hope looked lost, but Aryian Banker, whose 44 kept them in the game, continued to plug away.
He too would eventually fall, with Blacktown still requiring 27 for victory and just one wicket in hand.
It was then the number ten batter, Ryan Sood, who looked to pull off the unlikely upset, belting a quickfire 19 from 14 deliveries.
But when he under-edged a ball by Mohammad Hamzah Pathan onto his stumps, the game was over and Western Sydney were champions. Both Pathan and Sharma would bag four wickets in the game.
"We came last year as part of a different team, but this is my first time here as coach," Kanhe said of he and his son Vivaan Kanhe.
"Orange has been special. There's been nice grounds everywhere, a good setup. Winning is the icing on the cake."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.